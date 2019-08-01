Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.45, approximately 17,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 3,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.01% of Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

