GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Cap of $222,750.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $222,750.00 and $1.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 145.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,253.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02110802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00971268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.03182135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00795844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00655669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00174778 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,237,049 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.