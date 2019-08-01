Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51-3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOL. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 97,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,047. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $851.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

