GoldCoin (GLC) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $5,570.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.09 or 0.00976373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000532 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000737 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

