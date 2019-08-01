Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 2,793,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,357. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSS shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,567,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1,688.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

