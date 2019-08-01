Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,112,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,812,000 after acquiring an additional 247,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,365 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,450,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 984,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,053,000 after buying an additional 142,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.75. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

