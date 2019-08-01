GOME ELECTRICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of GOME ELECTRICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GMELY) were up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10,426% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About GOME ELECTRICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of home appliances and consumer electronic products in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and online retail of electrical appliances and consumer electronic products, as well as in property holding activities.

