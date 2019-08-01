Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,867. The company has a market cap of $666.15 million, a P/E ratio of 225.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.47.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $46,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,958 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $398,297.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

