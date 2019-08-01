Graham (NYSE:GHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.89 by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter.

GHC traded down $21.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $721.00. 943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $718.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $537.40 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

