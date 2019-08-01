Graviocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $642.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $455,553.00 and approximately $642.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00272947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.01408373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00113303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021019 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,131,252,123 coins and its circulating supply is 929,463,123 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

