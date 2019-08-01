GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0655 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $152,356.00 and approximately $4,465.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00275674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.01405869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00113143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000550 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,325,823 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

