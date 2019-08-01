Great Ajax (AJX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 47.79%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $264.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.81. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

