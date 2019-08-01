Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $657.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.10 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

In other news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,300.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 177,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,960,789.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,623 shares of company stock worth $10,859,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $3,263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth about $908,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

