Greggs (LON:GRG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,780 ($23.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greggs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,248 ($29.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 944.50 ($12.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,496 ($32.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,343.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 46.90 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

