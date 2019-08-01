GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an in-line rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded GrubHub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GRUB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,831. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.38. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $53,116.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $88,653.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,403,362. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 257.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,843,000 after acquiring an additional 863,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $43,301,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $33,850,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $33,603,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.