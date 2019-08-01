Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. 8,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.82. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $262.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.98 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 31.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

