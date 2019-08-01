GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.19. GSE Systems shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter.

In other GSE Systems news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,562.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GSE Systems stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.21% of GSE Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

