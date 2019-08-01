Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.17. 11,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,203. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $106.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of -34.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $177,297.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,602 shares of company stock worth $12,695,843. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

