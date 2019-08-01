Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.70

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and traded as low as $9.52. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 52,797 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.