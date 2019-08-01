Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Stock Price Down 3%

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA)’s stock price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 28,244 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 57,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Guyana Goldstrike from C$0.45 to C$0.33 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57.

Guyana Goldstrike Company Profile (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

