Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Earnings Results

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.88. 261,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.77. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.65.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 1,777 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $216,029.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,907.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $605,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,172.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,512. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

