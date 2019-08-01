Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $422,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKX. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

