Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,786,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NYSE BKH opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 182,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,969 shares of company stock worth $2,272,970. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.