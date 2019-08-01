Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $89.30. Hansteen shares last traded at $88.90, with a volume of 516,656 shares traded.

HSTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Numis Securities dropped their price objective on Hansteen from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 96 ($1.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $379.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97.

About Hansteen (LON:HSTN)

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

