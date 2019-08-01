Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $300.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

