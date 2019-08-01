Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 76,921.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53,845 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.9% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $361.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $373.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

