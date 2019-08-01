Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Position in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32,861 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,526.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,160,000 shares of company stock valued at $739,600. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,864.77% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

