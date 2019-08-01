Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $565,000 Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 523.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 143.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 133,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Qorvo by 63.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 28.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,873,264.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,100.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $135,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $86.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $680.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.59 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Qorvo to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

