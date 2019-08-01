Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,337,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,374 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $75.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07.

