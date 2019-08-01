Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 24.5% Higher This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $302,345.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003761 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,249.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.37 or 0.02110564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00977321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.17 or 0.03191350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00795198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00659066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00174961 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

