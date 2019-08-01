Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,028. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $379.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $85,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Thomas Hough bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,036.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

HVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

