Haymaker Acquisition (OSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.65 million.

Shares of OSW traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $16.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

