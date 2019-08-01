HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY19 guidance to $10.25-10.65 EPS.

NYSE HCA traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.53. 802,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,605. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.08.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.