HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HDS. Longbow Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HDS opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $83,789,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,525,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,487 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 15.5% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,759,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,345,000 after acquiring an additional 639,764 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 117.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 585,560 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,000,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after acquiring an additional 546,858 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.