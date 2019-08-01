HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.7% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $131.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

