Head-To-Head Comparison: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) versus RA Medical Systems (NASDAQ:RMED)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and RA Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -19,057.66% -430.95% -204.92% RA Medical Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and RA Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $40,000.00 527.47 -$6.27 million N/A N/A RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 5.95 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.86

Co-Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RA Medical Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Co-Diagnostics and RA Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 RA Medical Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. RA Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 386.11%. Given RA Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of RA Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RA Medical Systems beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.