Head-To-Head Comparison: Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) vs. Koninklijke KPN (NASDAQ:KKPNF)

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -8.81% -2.14% -0.17% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $8.61 billion 0.02 -$643.00 million ($1.34) -0.99 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.62 $545.93 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 3 4 1 0 1.75 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.89%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Volatility and Risk

Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Communications beats Koninklijke KPN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.5 million customers and 3.7 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

