Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.56

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and traded as high as $92.23. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $92.15, with a volume of 801,606 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLV. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 77,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

