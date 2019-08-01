HeartBout 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,941.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 20% against the dollar. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a market cap of $259,617.00 and $5,941.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00283194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.01428872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00115099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000569 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

