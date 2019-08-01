HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008077 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $242.00 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

