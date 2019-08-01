Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €1.78 ($2.06).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €0.95 ($1.10) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €1.45 ($1.69) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of HDD stock opened at €0.95 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.27 million and a PE ratio of 13.50. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a one year low of €0.91 ($1.06) and a one year high of €2.66 ($3.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

