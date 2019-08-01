Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLX. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 42,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,876. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,039,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,231,000 after buying an additional 2,139,840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 397.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 47,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 38,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

