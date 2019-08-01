HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,416. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

