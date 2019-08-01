Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40 -2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of (1.7)–2.8% or $4.81-5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.03 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS.

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,461. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

