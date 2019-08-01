Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.217944-1.292512 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.76. 1,819,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.50. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

