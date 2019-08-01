Hercules (HERC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,465.00

Hercules (CURRENCY:HERC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Hercules has a market cap of $198,440.00 and $1,465.00 worth of Hercules was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hercules token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last seven days, Hercules has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00272641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.01410065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00113499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021132 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Hercules

Hercules’ total supply is 234,259,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,968,656 tokens. Hercules’ official Twitter account is @HERC_Hercules and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hercules is herc.one.

Hercules Token Trading

Hercules can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hercules directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hercules should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hercules using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

