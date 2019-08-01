Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.97 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $34.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $34.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $146.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $148.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $189.10 million, with estimates ranging from $188.30 million to $189.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Brean Capital cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,354.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 9,020 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $107,969.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,992.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $276,618. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 63,869.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. 4,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,834. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $536.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.