HeroNode Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $206,727.00 and approximately $10,643.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HeroNode

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, LBank and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

