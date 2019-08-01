Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.46.

HT stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 239,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In related news, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,592.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,246,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $4,037,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 36.1% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 561,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 149,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

