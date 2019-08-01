Hexx Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Hexx has a market capitalization of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hexx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,408.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.91 or 0.02093884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00954505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.80 or 0.03159458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00787077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00057470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00652573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00172462 BTC.

About Hexx

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

